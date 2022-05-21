Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had conceded defeat in a national election on Saturday, saying that while vote counting was incomplete the opposition Labor party looked likely to form a government.
"Tonight I have spoken to the Leader of the Opposition and the incoming Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and I've congratulated him on his election victory this evening," Morrison said at a televised speech in Sydney.
Morrison added that he would stand down as leader of the Liberal party.
The capitulation ends eight years and nine months in power for Morrison's conservative coalition. Morrison became prime minister in 2018 after several leadership changes.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing
Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves
Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress
Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos
A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train
Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day
DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas
Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes