<p>Kathmandu: Fresh anti-government protests, led by students, broke out in several parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a> on Tuesday, defying curbs on public gatherings, as demonstrators demanded resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.</p><p>Demonstrations were reported from Kalanki and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as the Chapagaun-Thecho area of Lalitpur district.</p><p>Protesters, mostly students, chanted slogans such as "Don't kill students", defying the restrictions on public gatherings.</p><p>In Kalanki, demonstrators reportedly burnt tyres to block roads from the early hours of the morning, according to eyewitness accounts.</p><p>The protesters shouted slogans such as "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (K P Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), "Take action against corrupt leaders".</p><p>The agitating youths also pelted stones at the residence of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi at Lalitpur district, eye witnesses said.</p><p>Gurung had ordered ban on the social media sites.</p><p>The protesters vandalised the residence of former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at Khumaltar in Lalitpur.</p><p>They also demonstrated in front of former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's house at Budhanilkantha in Kathmandu.</p><p>Authorities have enforced curfews across Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts.</p><p>The Kathmandu District Administration Office announced a curfew from 8:30 am until further notice in the capital city.</p><p>Bhaktapur district administration also imposed restrictions from 8:30 am until further notice in Madhyapur Thimi, Suryabinayak, Changunarayan and Bhaktapur municipalities.</p><p>Lalitpur's curfew applies from 9 am to midnight in several areas, including Bhaisepati, Sanepa and Chyasal.</p><p>Violent protests by youths against a government ban on social media sites rocked Nepal on Monday, with police's use of force leaving at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.</p><p>The Nepali Army was deployed in the capital after the situation deteriorated. The army personnel took control of the roads surrounding the parliament complex in New Baneshwor.</p><p>Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned later over the situation.</p>