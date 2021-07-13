Australia's New South Wales reports 89 locally acquired Covid-19 cases

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported on Tuesday 89 locally acquired cases of Covid-19, a day after recording the biggest daily rise for this year, as officials fight to contain an outbreak in state capital Sydney.
Of Tuesday's cases, 21 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. A total of 112 local cases were reported on Monday.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | What's the need for a new population policy?
On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals
Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods
Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid
Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra
Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry
Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak
US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have
3 tips for preventing heat stroke