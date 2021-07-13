New South Wales reports 89 locally acquired Covid cases

Australia's New South Wales reports 89 locally acquired Covid-19 cases

A total of 112 local cases were reported on Monday

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Jul 13 2021, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 07:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported on Tuesday 89 locally acquired cases of Covid-19, a day after recording the biggest daily rise for this year, as officials fight to contain an outbreak in state capital Sydney.

Of Tuesday's cases, 21 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. A total of 112 local cases were reported on Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Australia
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

DH Toon | What's the need for a new population policy?

DH Toon | What's the need for a new population policy?

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

 