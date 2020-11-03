Bahrain approves use of Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Bahrain announces emergency approval for use of Covid-19 vaccine candidate

The United Arab Emirates in September allowed similar emergency use of the same vaccine for frontline workers

Bahrain has granted emergency approval for the use of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate on frontline workers from Tuesday, state news agency BNA said, reporting an announcement by the health minister.

The United Arab Emirates in September allowed similar emergency use of the same vaccine for frontline workers at high risk of infection with the new coronavirus.

The vaccine candidate, nearing the end of phase III trials in Egypt, Bahrain and Jordan, is a partnership between Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Group 42 (G42).

