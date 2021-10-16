Biden to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban

Biden government to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban

At stake is the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which enshrined a woman's legal right to an abortion

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Oct 16 2021, 03:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 03:02 ist

 President Joe Biden's administration on Friday said it would ask the Supreme Court to block a ban on most abortions in Texas, in the latest stage of a national battle over reproductive rights.

Last month, the US Supreme Court cited procedural issues when it decided by a 5-4 vote against intervening to block the highly restrictive Texas law.

It did not rule on the merits of the case brought by abortion providers.

Biden's administration has vowed to fight the Texas ban, citing its interest in upholding Americans' constitutional rights.

Also Read | White House launches plan to deal with 'systemic' risks of climate change 

At stake is the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which enshrined a woman's legal right to an abortion.

In a complex legal wrangle, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals last week effectively reinstated the ban in Texas on most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

"The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay," department spokesman Anthony Coley said Friday.

The "Texas Heartbeat Act" allows members of the public to sue doctors who perform abortions or anyone who helps facilitate them, once a fetal heartbeat is detected -- usually at around six weeks.

They can be rewarded with $10,000 for initiating cases that lead to prosecution, prompting charges that the law encourages people to act as vigilantes.

The law makes no exception for victims of rape or incest.

If the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, every state would be free to ban or allow abortions.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Abortion Laws
International
World news
Joe Biden
United States

What's Brewing

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

Was this our last Covid surge?

Was this our last Covid surge?

 