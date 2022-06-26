Boris Johnson urges G7 not to 'give up' on Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday urged fellow G7 leaders not to "give up" on Ukraine four months into Russia's grinding war, as he pledged fresh financial support for Kyiv.

"Ukraine can win and it will win. But they need our backing to do so. Now is not the time to give up on Ukraine," Johnson said in a statement on the eve of a Group of Seven wealthy nations summit in the Bavarian Alps.

Britain stands ready to provide another £429 million ($525 million) in loan guarantees, the statement from Downing Street said, warning that the Ukrainian government fears it could run out of cash by autumn without fresh cash injections.

The pledge raises the total amount of British financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine this year to around $1.8 billion.

Johnson, under pressure at home over a drubbing in two by-elections and a slew of negative headlines, has been steadfast in his support for Ukraine. He has twice visited Kyiv since Russia's February 24 invasion and sent lethal weapons to the Ukrainian army earlier than other Western allies.

Johnson will join US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and counterparts from Italy, Canada and Japan at Bavaria's Elmau Castle for the G7 summit from June 26-28.

The gathering will be followed by a crunch NATO meeting in Madrid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to address G7 leaders on Monday via video link, and according to Downing Street he is expected to urge allies to provide long-term support for his war-torn country.

"Any sign of fatigue or wavering in Western support for Ukraine will play directly into (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin's hands," the statement added.

Johnson's spokesperson said as the fighting rages on, Western support for Ukraine needed to enter "a new phase", and the question was how to best "empower" Ukraine.

"That's what the PM will be asking at the G7 and NATO summits as he encourages his fellow leaders to increase their economic, military and political support to Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

"In parallel, we must up sanctions against Putin and his cronies, ensuring they feel the cost of their barbarism."