China declines to say if Xi will meet Putin and Modi at summit

China mum on whether Xi will meet Putin, Modi at summit

The summit will take place in Uzbekistan from September 15

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 13 2022, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 16:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

China's foreign ministry declined to say whether President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc summit this week.

The foreign ministry was asked about Xi's plans during a daily news briefing on Tuesday.

