China declines to say if Xi will meet Putin and Modi at summit

China's foreign ministry declined to say whether President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc summit this week.
The summit will take place in Uzbekistan from September 15.
The foreign ministry was asked about Xi's plans during a daily news briefing on Tuesday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube