China population shrinks for first time in over 60 yrs

China population shrinks for first time in over 60 years

The last time China's population declined was in 1960, as the country battled a famine caused by Mao Zedong's Great Leap Forward

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Jan 17 2023, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 08:01 ist
An elderly person holds a child near lanterns decorating a shop ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China. Credit: Reuters photo

China's population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed Tuesday, as the world's most populous nation faces a looming demographic crisis.

The country of 1.4 billion has seen birth rates plunge to record lows as its workforce ages, a rapid decline that analysts warn could stymie economic growth and pile pressure on strained public coffers.

"By the end of 2022, the national population was 1,411.75 million," Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics said, adding it was a "decrease of 0.85 million over that at the end of 2021."

The last time China's population declined was in 1960, as the country battled the worst famine in its modern history, caused by Mao Zedong's disastrous agricultural policy known as the Great Leap Forward.

China ended its strict "one-child policy" -- imposed in the 1980s due to fears of overpopulation -- in 2016, and in 2021 began allowing couples to have three children.

But that has failed to reverse the demographic decline.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
World news
Population

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

 