'China to jointly investigate Pakistan bus incident'

China will jointly investigate Pakistan bus incident: Foreign ministry

9 Chinese nationals were among those killed by the incident

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jul 15 2021, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 15:31 ist
Rescue workers and onlookers gather around the wrecked bus. Credit: AFP Photo

China will jointly investigate with Pakistan a blast on a bus in Pakistan that killed nine Chinese, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

Read more: 9 Chinese engineers among 13 killed in 'attack' on bus in northwest Pakistan

China had previously urged Pakistan to investigate the incident, which happened on Wednesday. 

China
Pakistan
blast

