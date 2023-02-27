Tencent sets up team to build ChatGPT-like product

China's Tencent sets up team to develop ChatGPT-like product: Report

The product, to be called 'HunyuanAide', will incorporate Tencent's AI training model named 'Hunyuan'

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing ,
  • Feb 27 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 15:44 ist
The logo of Tencent is seen at Tencent office in Shanghai, China. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings has set up a development team to work on a ChatGPT-like chatbot, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The product, to be called "HunyuanAide", will incorporate Tencent's AI training model named "Hunyuan", said the people who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Asked for comment, Tencent reiterated a Feb.9 statement that it is conducting research on ChatGPT-tool technology.

Also Read | Here's why Microsoft is limiting ChatGPT session to five chat turns

Rivals Alibaba Group and Baidu Inc are also working on ChatGPT-like products. Local media outlet 36kr first reported about the "HunyuanAide" project on Monday.

