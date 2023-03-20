China's Xi lands in Russia for Putin summit

China's Xi lands in Russia for Putin summit

President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia's capital Moscow by a special plane, state broadcaster CCTV said

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Mar 20 2023, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 16:01 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: AFP File Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state media reported.

"On the afternoon of March 20, local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia's capital Moscow by a special plane," state broadcaster CCTV said.

Xi Jinping
China
Russia
World news

