Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Oct 12 2022, 02:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 02:10 ist
XPeng's eVTOL flying car X2 makes its first public flying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 10, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

A "flying car" built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets.

The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle.

Monday's unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an "important base for the next generation of flying cars."

"We are making step-by-step (moves) to the international market," said Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht. "First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Dubai

What's Brewing

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

Scientists use sensors to eavesdrop on phone calls

Scientists use sensors to eavesdrop on phone calls

Birthday Spl: Rare and unseen pics of Amitabh Bachchan

Birthday Spl: Rare and unseen pics of Amitabh Bachchan

US nuclear launch: What 'football' and 'biscuits' mean

US nuclear launch: What 'football' and 'biscuits' mean

 