Climate activists briefly disrupt air traffic in Geneva

Climate activists briefly disrupt air traffic in Geneva

The notice came as environmental groups said around 100 climate activists from 17 countries had disrupted the nextdoor European Business Aviation Convention

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • May 23 2023, 18:14 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 18:14 ist
Activists supporting Greenpeace, Stay Grounded, Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion and other climate movement groups hold banners during a demonstration against Private jets at the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 23, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Protesters on the tarmac at Geneva airport briefly disrupted air traffic Monday before operations were gradually resumed, the airport said, as dozens of climate activists blocked a nearby business jet convention.

"Due to the incursion of people on the tarmac, the air traffic was momentarily disrupted. It has been gradually resuming since 12:40 pm (1040 GMT)," Geneva airport's official Twitter account said.

Also Read | India lost over 1.3 lakh lives in disasters linked to extreme weather, climate change in 50 years: UN agency

The notice came as environmental groups said around 100 climate activists from 17 countries had disrupted the nextdoor European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) -- Europe's biggest sales fair for private jets.

In a joint statement, Greenpeace, Stay Grounded, Scientist Rebellion and Extinction Rebellion, said the activists were peacefully occupying jets exhibited for the event by Geneva airport.

Images published on Twitter showed the activists camped out around a shiny jet, brandishing colourful banners with the words "Ban private jets", and "private jets burn our future".

Around a dozen police officers had rapidly intervened to remove the activists, including some that had attached themselves to planes, and had detained around 80 activists, according to the ATS news agency.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Geneva
Climate Change
Europe
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

 