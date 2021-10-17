A fifth Covid-19 wave? What Fauci has to say

Could unvaccinated Americans create danger of fifth Covid-19 wave? What Fauci said

Getting more Americans vaccinated would help prevent another surge of cases going into the winter, he explained

  Oct 17 2021, 22:19 ist
  updated: Oct 17 2021, 22:56 ist
US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said that unvaccinated Americans could pose a huge threat in the fight against Covid-19 when asked whether the country could see a fifth wave of the pandemic. 

In an interview with Fox News, Fauci noted that there were 66 million unvaccinated Americans. He added that if officials "don't do very well" in convincing them to get vaccinated, there could be a "danger of resurgence" of cases, leading to a fifth wave of the pandemic.

"The problem is, as we all know, we still have approximately 66 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated, who are not vaccinated. The degree to which we continue to come down in that slope will depend on how well we do about getting more people vaccinated. If we don't do very well in that regard, there's always the danger that there'll be enough circulating virus, that you can have a stalling of the diminishing of the number of cases. And when that happens, as we've seen in the past with other waves that we've been through, there's the danger of resurgence.... The more people we get vaccinated, the less likelihood is there going to be another surge as we go into the winter," he said.

