COVAX aims to deliver one-third of a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses in H1 - GAVI

Reuters
Reuters, Washington/Geneva,
  • Apr 09 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 22:42 ist
The programme has delivered nearly 38.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 102 countries across six continents. Credit: Reuters.

The COVAX vaccine sharing facility aims to deliver one third of a billion Covid-19 doses by mid-year, Seth Berkley, ceo of the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Friday.

The programme has delivered nearly 38.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 102 countries across six continents, six weeks after it began to roll out supplies, GAVI said in statement on Thursday.

World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, speaking at the same World Bank forum, said that developing countries that export commodities have faced plummeting prices and tourism has collapsed in the pandemic.

The world needs a financing framework to deal with preparedness and response in emergencies, and must keep supply chains open to better safeguard economic systems, she said. 

