Cyber attack takes down many Ukrainian government websites

Cyber attack takes down many Ukrainian govt websites

On some of the websites is a text in three languages - Ukrainian, Polish and Russian

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jan 14 2022, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 12:20 ist

 A mass cyberattack was carried out on Thursday night on websites of the Ukrainian government, some of which were not accessible on Friday morning.

The websites of the ministry of foreign affairs, the cabinet of ministers, agrarian policy, security and defence counsel and the ministry of education all appeared to be not working.

"Due to the global attack on the night of Jan. 13-14, 2022, the official website of the Ministry of Education and Science is temporarily down," the ministry said on Facebook.

On some of the websites is a text in three languages - Ukrainian, Polish and Russian - saying all data of Ukrainians uploaded to the network had become public.

Security officials are not immediately available for comment

