DR Congo announces end of latest Ebola epidemic

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday declared the end of the country's latest Ebola epidemic after the outbreak killed 55 people over the past five months.
"I am happy to solemnly declare the end of the 11th epidemic of the Ebola virus in Equateur province" in the vast country's northwest, Health Minister Eteni Longondo told journalists.
The World Health Organization said the latest outbreak had killed 55 people among 119 confirmed and 11 probable cases since it began in June.
