DR Congo announces end of latest Ebola epidemic

The World Health Organization said the latest outbreak had killed 55 people

AFP
AFP, Kinshasa,
  • Nov 18 2020, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 14:49 ist
Health workers dressed in protective suits are seen at the newly constructed MSF(Doctors Without Borders) Ebola treatment centre in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday declared the end of the country's latest Ebola epidemic after the outbreak killed 55 people over the past five months.

"I am happy to solemnly declare the end of the 11th epidemic of the Ebola virus in Equateur province" in the vast country's northwest, Health Minister Eteni Longondo told journalists.

The World Health Organization said the latest outbreak had killed 55 people among 119 confirmed and 11 probable cases since it began in June.

