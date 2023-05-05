Drunk Indian-origin driver kills 2 teenagers in US car crash

A drunk Indian-origin pick-up truck driver slammed into a car killing two 14-year-old boys on the spot and injuring two others in Long Island, New York, police said.

Amandeep Singh, 34, was driving his 2019 Dodge Ram south in the northbound lanes on North Broadway in Jericho on Wednesday when he smashed into a 2019 Alfa Romeo four-door sedan with four male teens inside, Nassau County Police said on Thursday.

While two teens -- identified as Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz -- were pronounced dead at the scene, the other two, aged 16 and 17, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, Fox News reported.

Describing the scene, Nassau County Police Detective Capt Stephen Fitzpatrick said it was "probably one of the most catastrophic scenes I've seen in a long time".

Singh, a resident of Roslyn, New York, fled the scene after the initial collision and struck another vehicle -- a 2023 Volvo driven by a 49-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male passenger, police said, adding that both the victims were treated at the scene and released.

Singh was arrested the same day and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

He has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, driving while intoxicated, and two counts of second-degree assault.

Singh was arraigned on Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

According to prosecutors, Singh's Blood Alcohol Concentration was twice the legal limit at the time of the collision.

The court heard that he had previously been convicted of a DWI (driving while intoxicated) and gang assault as a teenager.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 8.