Egypt reports less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time since May 27

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Jul 07 2020, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 11:58 ist
Medical staff at hospitals in Cairo. Credit: Reuters

Egypt reported 969 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the health ministry said, the first drop below 1,000 registered daily since May 27.

In total 76,222 Covid-19 cases have been reported and 3,422 deaths, including 79 on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists last week after tourism came to halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. But Egypt was not on an initial "safe list" of 14 countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union, announced last week.

Tourism accounts for 5 percent of Egypt's economic output, according to the government. But analysts put the figure as much as 15 percent if jobs indirectly related to the sector are included.

Egypt
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tourism

