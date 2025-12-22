Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Explained | Deconstructing the Aravalli range row

The Aravalli is the oldest mountain range in India, with its formation dating back nearly 2 billion years.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 12:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 12:06 IST
India NewsenvironmentEnvironmental degradationAravalli hillsExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us