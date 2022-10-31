England orders to keep poultry and captive birds indoor

England orders all poultry and captive birds to be kept indoors

Th step has been taken in a bid to contain a devastating outbreak of avian influenza

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Oct 31 2022, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 21:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

All poultry and captive birds in England must be kept indoors from November 7, the UK government said Monday in a bid to contain a devastating outbreak of avian influenza.

"This decision has not been taken lightly, but is the best way to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease," chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said in a statement, announcing that existing restrictions were being drastically widened.

Britain
United Kingdom
World news
Poultry

