England orders all poultry and captive birds to be kept indoors

All poultry and captive birds in England must be kept indoors from November 7, the UK government said Monday in a bid to contain a devastating outbreak of avian influenza.
"This decision has not been taken lightly, but is the best way to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease," chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said in a statement, announcing that existing restrictions were being drastically widened.
