EU blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion

The European Union on Tuesday accused the Russian authorities of carrying out a cyberattack against a satellite network an hour before the invasion of Ukraine to pave the way for its assault.

It marked the first time the EU has formally blamed the Russian authorities for carrying out a cyberattack, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"The European Union and its Member States, together with its international partners, strongly condemn the malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which targeted the satellite KA-SAT network, operated by Viasat," the 27-nation bloc said in a statement.

"The cyberattack took place one hour before Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 thus facilitating the military aggression."

The statement said the attack caused significant disruptions "across public authorities, businesses and users in Ukraine, as well as affecting several EU member states."

Borrell said that previously, the bloc has only said that cyberattacks had come from within Russia, but that it now had enough evidence to attribute this hack to the Russian state.

"We will have to work together with Ukraine, our international partners on how to prevent, discourage, deter and respond to these cyberattacks that we certainly attribute to the Russian Federation," he said.

European providers said in March that the targeting of US satellite operator Viasat threw thousands of internet users offline in Germany, France, Hungary, Greece, Italy and Poland.

Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine in the early hours of February 24 in what appeared to be an attempt to quickly oust the country's leadership.

The assault has now ground on for over two months as Ukrainian forces have inflicted heavy losses on Russia's army and forced it to refocus its assault on the east of the country.

Military and cyber specialists had feared that the war could lead to an outbreak of devastating cyberattacks that could spillover to have a global effect.

But a worst-case scenario has so far been avoided, as the attacks observed appear to be contained in their impact and geographical scope.