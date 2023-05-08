EU plans sanctions on Chinese cos aiding Russia: Report

European Union plans to slap sanctions on Chinese firms aiding Russia in war: Report

Seven Chinese businesses have been listed in a new package of sanctions that will be discussed by EU member states this week, the report said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 08 2023, 15:11 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 15:12 ist
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. Credit: Reuters Photo

The European Union has proposed sanctions on Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons to support Russia's war machine, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Seven Chinese businesses have been listed in a new package of sanctions that will be discussed by EU member states this week, the report said, citing a copy of the sanctions list seen by the FT.

According to FT, the sanctions list includes two mainland Chinese companies, 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, along with five from Hong Kong including Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China urges the EU to avoid taking the "wrong path", otherwise it will take firm action to safeguard its rights and interests.

"China opposes actions that use China-Russia cooperation as a pretext to impose illegal sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction against China," Wang said at a regular news conference.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some companies like King-Pai Technology have already been placed under sanctions by the United States, which said it was a China-based supplier for multiple entities in Russia's military-industrial complex.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine 14 months ago, which Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military operation", the EU has adopted 10 sanctions packages against Russian individuals and companies, inflicting economic hardship and making financing the war more difficult.

