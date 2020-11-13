Expert committee set up by Singapore to assess Covid-19 vaccines

Singapore appoints expert panel to assess Covid vaccine

  • Nov 13 2020, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 16:15 ist

Singapore has appointed an expert committee to assess the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, and give advice to the government on its vaccine strategy, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

"The expert committee will leverage scientific and clinical expertise to assess vaccine candidates, and recommend the appropriate vaccines for use against Covid-19 in Singapore when they become available," said the ministry.

It will also "consider the most up-to-date information and assessment of Covid-19 vaccines, including closely monitoring the global vaccine development landscape and stance of authoritative agencies such as the World Health Organization," it said.

Singapore reported 12 imported Covid-19 cases on Friday, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival here.

There was no new locally transmitted cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Friday's recorded infections bring Singapore's tally of Covid-19 cases to 58,114.

The 11 imported coronavirus cases came from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, India, Nepal, Indonesia, Pakistan and Myanmar. They had been placed under stay-home notice.

Forty-eight confirmed cases are currently in hospital while 24 were recuperating in isolated community facilities from mild symptoms as for Thursday.

With 12 cases discharged from hospitals on Thursday, 58,002 have fully recovered from the disease.

