Explained | Why the Dutch government led by PM Mark Rutte collapsed

The political crisis in the Netherlands reached a tipping point when when Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD party aimed to restrict the number of asylum seekers entering the country, with the government collapsing when Rutte insisted on support for a proposal that would limit the arrival of children from war refugee families already in the Netherlands and enforce a two-year waiting period before families could reunite.

This proposal faced opposition from the small Christian Union and liberal D66 parties, ultimately leading to the downfall of the government.

The issue of immigration has not been such a contentious topic in European politics since the migration crisis of 2015-2016.

According to the latest Ipsos poll conducted a week before the government's collapse, Rutte's VVD party was projected to remain the largest party in the 150-seat parliament with 28 seats. However, the farmers' protest party BBB was predicted to experience a significant surge from their current one seat to 23, making them the second-largest party. The BBB party also advocates for stricter migration policies and has suggested a potential annual limit of 15,000 asylum seekers.

Despite already having one of Europe's strictest immigration policies, the Netherlands witnessed a one-third increase in asylum applications last year, surpassing 46,000. The government estimates that the number of applications could exceed 70,000 this year, surpassing the previous high in 2015.

Rutte, who became the longest-serving prime minister in Dutch history last August, is interested in seeking a fifth term. However, he may face his toughest elections yet. Rutte attributes the recent political turmoil to "a clash of values" within the four-party coalition government regarding immigration. While smaller coalition parties insist on the right of asylum-seeking children and parents to be reunited, Rutte's VVD party seeks to impose restrictions.

Many Dutch voters express weariness with Rutte's leadership but do not see a clear alternative. His main rival in the upcoming election will be the BBB, which caused a significant shakeup in the political landscape and secured a majority in the Dutch Senate following the provincial polling in March.

"I feel like I'm getting to the halfway point," he quipped to journalists last year.

