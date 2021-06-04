FBI says it is investigating about 100 types of ransomware

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Wall Street Journal that the agency is investigating about 100 different types of ransomware, many of which trace back to perpetrators Russia.
In the interview published on Friday, Wray singled out Russia as harboring many of the known users of ransomware.
