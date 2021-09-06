Fight against Taliban in Panjshir Valley 'will continue': National Resistance Front

The anti-Taliban resistance force in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley vowed Monday to carry on fighting, after the Taliban said they had captured the area.
The National Resistance Front said it was present in "strategic positions" across the valley, adding "the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue".
