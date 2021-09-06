Fight against Taliban in Panjshir to continue: NRF

Fight against Taliban in Panjshir Valley 'will continue': National Resistance Front

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Sep 06 2021, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 12:05 ist
Resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces take part in a military training at Malimah area of Dara district in Panjshir province. Credit: AFP File Photo

The anti-Taliban resistance force in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley vowed Monday to carry on fighting, after the Taliban said they had captured the area.

The National Resistance Front said it was present in "strategic positions" across the valley, adding "the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue".

Taliban
Afghanistan
World news

