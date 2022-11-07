Five dead in Venezuelan military plane crash

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered an inquiry to determine the possible causes of the incident

AFP
AFP, Caracas,
  Nov 07 2022, 03:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 04:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Five members of the Venezuelan military died Sunday when their plane crashed during a training mission, authorities in the South American country said.

The C-208B aircraft "fell to the ground" 3 kilometres (1.9 miles) from the Jose Antonio Paez air base, in Venezuela's southern Amazonas state, Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino Lopez said in a statement.

"So far, four lifeless bodies have been rescued and the search continues for the fifth," he added.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro "has ordered an inquiry to determine the possible causes of the incident" and "provide all the necessary support to the relatives of the deceased," the statement said.

Amazonas Governor Miguel Rodriguez tweeted that his state "is in mourning. Sadness overwhelms us," adding that "unfortunately there were no survivors."

He said the plane belonged to the Bolivarian Aviation Group 9, which assists Indigenous communities in the state's dense jungle region.

Venezuela
Plane Crash
World news

