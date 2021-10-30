G20 leaders endorse global tax reform deal for 2023

G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start

G20 leaders have formally endorsed the global agreement for a minimum 15% corporate tax

  • Oct 30 2021, 22:33 ist
Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) will endorse an OECD deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent, draft conclusions of the two-day G20 summit showed on Saturday, with a view to have the rules in force in 2023.

"We call on the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting to swiftly develop the model rules and multilateral instruments as agreed in the Detailed Implementation Plan, with a view to ensure that the new rules will come into effect at global level in 2023," the draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said.

The conclusions are to be formally adopted on Sunday.

In October, 136 countries reached a deal on a minimum tax on global corporations, including internet giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft or Apple to make it harder for them to avoid taxation by establishing offices in low-tax jurisdictions.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the endorsement of the minimum tax would help US businesses and workers, even though the deal also means that many US-based companies, like the Internet giants, will be paying more tax than now.

"This deal will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business and workers," Yellen said in a statement. 

