Germany busts far-right cell planning parliament attack

Germany busts far-right cell planning parliament attack, arrests 25

Those arrested are accused of having formed a terrorist group to overthrow the existing state order and replacing it with their own kind of state

AFP
AFP, Frankfurt,
  • Dec 07 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 14:52 ist
Police secures the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Berlin. Credit: Reuters photo

German police launched nationwide raids on Wednesday and made 25 arrests against members of a far-right "terror group" suspected of planning an attack on parliament, federal prosecutors said.

More than 3,000 officers including elite anti-terror units took part in the early morning raids and searched more than 130 properties, in what German media described as one of the largest police actions the country has ever seen.

The raids targeted alleged members of the "Citizens of the Reich" (Reichsbuerger) movement suspected of "having made concrete preparations to violently force their way into the German parliament with a small armed group", prosecutors said in a statement.

Those arrested are accused of having formed "a terrorist group by the end of November 2021 at the latest, which had set itself the goal of overcoming the existing state order in Germany and replacing it with their own kind of state", they said.

Two of the 25 arrests were made abroad, in Austria and Italy.

The Reichsbuerger movement includes neo-Nazis, conspiracy theorists and gun enthusiasts who reject the legitimacy of the modern German republic.

Long dismissed as malcontents and oddballs, the Reichsbuerger have become increasingly radical in recent years and are seen as a growing security threat.

Former soldiers are believed to be among the members of the recently established terror group, federal prosecutors said.

"The accused are united by a deep rejection of state institutions and the free, democratic basic order of the Federal Republic of Germany," they said.

The suspects were aware that their plan "could only be realised by using military means and violence against state representatives," they added.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann praised the dismantling of the "suspected terror cell" on Twitter, saying it showed that Germany was able to defend its democracy.

Germany
World news

