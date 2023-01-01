Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer dies at 74

Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer dies at 74

Along with sisters June and Ruth, the group from Oakland, California released their first album in 1973 before going on to win three Grammy Awards

AFP
AFP, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 01 2023, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 17:16 ist
One of the founding members of R&B group The Pointer Sisters, she delighted fans across the world with hits including I'm So Excited, Jump, and Fire. Credit: Twitter/@PointerOfficial

Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer died on Saturday at the age of 74 following a battle with cancer, her publicist said.

One of the founding members of R&B group The Pointer Sisters, she delighted fans across the world with hits including I'm So ExcitedJump, and Fire.

Along with sisters June and Ruth, the group from Oakland, California released their first album in 1973 before going on to win three Grammy Awards.

"Sad to report my client Grammy Winner Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters has passed away after a heroic battle with cancer," Roger Neal said on Instagram.

She died on New Year's Eve at her home in Los Angeles where she was surrounded by family, Neal told CNN.

"While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace," Pointer's family said in a statement.

"Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Grammy Award
World news

What's Brewing

Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well

Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well

Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE

Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE

India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?

India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

 