Greta Thunberg protests against Ukraine invasion outside Russian embassy in Stockholm

Swedish climate and environment activist Greta Thunberg said on Twitter she was taking part in a protest on Friday outside the Russian embassy in Stockholm against its invasion of Ukraine.
Thunberg, 19, who was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize last year, posted on Twitter a picture of her standing with other protesters holding a sign with "Stand With Ukraine" written on it, saying she was "outside the Russian embassy right now".
Russia on Friday pressed on with the invasion launched Thursday, with European Union countries planning more sanctions against Russia and tens of thousands of people crossing Ukraninan borders into Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia as missiles pounded Kyiv.
