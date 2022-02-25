Thunberg protests against Ukraine invasion in Stockholm

Greta Thunberg protests against Ukraine invasion outside Russian embassy in Stockholm

Reuters
Reuters, Stockholm,
  • Feb 25 2022, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 20:28 ist
Credit: Twitter/@GretaThunberg

Swedish climate and environment activist Greta Thunberg said on Twitter she was taking part in a protest on Friday outside the Russian embassy in Stockholm against its invasion of Ukraine.

Thunberg, 19, who was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize last year, posted on Twitter a picture of her standing with other protesters holding a sign with "Stand With Ukraine" written on it, saying she was "outside the Russian embassy right now".

Russia on Friday pressed on with the invasion launched Thursday, with European Union countries planning more sanctions against Russia and tens of thousands of people crossing Ukraninan borders into Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia as missiles pounded Kyiv.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Ukraine
protest
Greta Thunberg
World news

What's Brewing

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

 