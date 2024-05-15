Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Rajasthan Mine Accident Updates: All 14 people rescued after lift collapse

Hello readers, At least 14 people were trapped after a lift collapsed at a copper mine in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district on Tuesday night. The incident took place after a vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel collapsed, leaving 14 officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited trapped. Rescue teams have reached the spot. According to police, efforts are on to bring out the personnel who are stuck at a depth of several hundred metres at the Kolihan mine.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 02:59 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 02:59 IST

Follow Us :

02:5915 May 2024

All 14 officials rescued 

All 14 officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited, who were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district since Tuesday night, rescued.

A vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel had collapsed trapping them inside the mine.

02:2515 May 2024

Rescue operations are underway

02:2515 May 2024

Entire administration is on alert: Khetri BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar

According to BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar: "I had gone to Haryana for election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here. The rescue team is engaged and 6-7 ambulances are standing here... The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualty so far, definitely everyone will come out safely."

--With ANI inputs

02:2515 May 2024

Welcome to our coverage 

Follow this blog for round-the-clock updates on Rajasthan mine accident

Published 15 May 2024, 02:49 IST
India NewsRajasthanAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us