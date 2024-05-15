Rajasthan Mine Accident Updates: All 14 people rescued after lift collapse

All 14 officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited, who were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district since Tuesday night, rescued.
A vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel had collapsed trapping them inside the mine.
According to BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar: "I had gone to Haryana for election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here. The rescue team is engaged and 6-7 ambulances are standing here... The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualty so far, definitely everyone will come out safely."
--With ANI inputs
