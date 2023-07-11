Helicopter with six on board goes missing in Nepal

A helicopter with six people on board has gone missing in Nepal.
“The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning,” said Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul.
The helicopter — call sign 9NMV — got off the radar at 10:12 am local time.
There were five Mexican nationals on the missing chopper, reported Reuters.
More to follow...
