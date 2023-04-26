Pakistan honour killing: Man burns wife alive

Honour killing: Man burns wife alive in Pakistan's Punjab province

In a separate incident, two men threw acid on a married woman after raping her in Okara district, some 130 kms from Lahore

PTI
PTI, Lahore,
  • Apr 26 2023, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 17:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A husband allegedly burnt his estranged wife alive in a case of so-called "honour killing" while another woman came under acid attack after being raped in Punjab province of Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, suspect Tariq allegedly burnt his 40-year-old wife Shazia for what he called "disgracing the family's honour" in Cheechawatni district, some 209 kms from Lahore, on Tuesday, police said.

Police official Ejaz Aslam said that Shazia had left Tariq a year ago after developing differences over domestic issues and started living with her parents' house.

Read | Medical student strangled, set ablaze in honour killing in Maharashtra's Nanded

Aslam said Tariq suspected that Shazia had relations with a man of his locality and on Tuesday he visited his in-laws and doused Shazia with petrol and set her ablaze and fled.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. She has left behind two daughters and four sons.

Police registered a case against Tariq and arrested him.

In a separate incident, two men threw acid on a married woman after raping her in Okara district, some 130 kms from Lahore, on Tuesday.

Police officer Jahanzeb Wattoo said that main suspect Rizwan wanted to develop relations with Shahida Bibi, 30, but she refused.

On Tuesday, Rizwan along with his accomplice abducted her at gun point on her way to home and raped her at a deserted place. The suspects later threw acid on her face.

The woman was taken to hospital where her condition is stated to be out of danger. Police have registered a case against the suspects.

Hundreds of women are killed every year in different parts of Pakistan in the name of honour.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has reported an average of 650 honour killings annually over the past decade. But since most go unreported, the real number is likely to be much higher.

World news
Pakistan
Honour Killing

