I think I'm doing very well: Trump via video message

'I think I'm doing very well,' says Trump in video message

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Oct 03 2020, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 09:22 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump said Friday he believes he is "doing very well," in his first public comments since announcing he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support," Trump said in a short video message posted on his Twitter account, just as he was arriving by helicopter at a military hospital near Washington for Covid-19 treatment.

Also Read: US President Trump hospitalised with coronavirus

"I am going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I am doing very well. But we are going to make sure that things work out," Trump said.

 

"The First Lady is doing very well," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

On Nobel committees, women are in short supply

On Nobel committees, women are in short supply

Is the climate clock effective?

Is the climate clock effective?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Two movies, one message: Don’t forget Jamal Khashoggi

Two movies, one message: Don’t forget Jamal Khashoggi

DH Toon | Hathras rape case: 'The buck stops here'

DH Toon | Hathras rape case: 'The buck stops here'

 