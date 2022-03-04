Warning of a larger-than-Chernobyl tragedy in Ukraine

If nuclear plant blows up, it will be 10x larger than Chernobyl, says Ukraine foreign minister

Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, he tweeted

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 04 2022, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 07:26 ist
An Ukrainian soldier holds an anti-tank launcher at a frontline, northeast of Kyiv on March 3, 2022.

A fire has broken out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine and the Russian army was shelling it from all sides, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter on Friday after a local mayor also reported a Russian attack there.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

Also read: Ukraine nuclear plant on fire after Russia shelling

"Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe," Kuleba's tweet said.

"Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!" Kuleba wrote, referring to the 1986 accident in the Chernobyl nuclear power plant when the country was part of the Soviet Union, considered the worst nuclear disaster in history. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Nuclear plant

What's Brewing

Kitchen turns comfort zone for the pandemic-weary 

Kitchen turns comfort zone for the pandemic-weary 

DH Toon | Putin's timing. Wow!

DH Toon | Putin's timing. Wow!

Macron: An abrasive reformer in turbulent times

Macron: An abrasive reformer in turbulent times

PM’s cancelled visit saves 4 trees from certain axing

PM’s cancelled visit saves 4 trees from certain axing

More pain ahead for FMCG makers

More pain ahead for FMCG makers

German bakery offers 'peace donut' to support Ukraine

German bakery offers 'peace donut' to support Ukraine

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

 