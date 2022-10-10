India 'deeply concerned' about escalation in Ukraine

India 'deeply concerned' about escalation in Ukraine, ready to support de-escalation: MEA

Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Oct 10 2022, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 18:09 ist
Smoke rises over the city after Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

India is "deeply concerned" at the escalation of conflict in Ukraine, and willing to support all attempts at de-escalation, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in what President Vladimir Putin declared to be revenge for Ukrainian attacks including on a bridge to Crimea.

Also Read | Putin says response to Ukrainian attacks will be 'severe'

"We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one’s interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

