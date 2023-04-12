India says Ukraine requesting medicines, medical equipment

India says Ukraine requested medicines, equipment

The request came during the three-day visit to India by Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova

Reuters
  Apr 12 2023, 09:32 ist
Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova speaks during a talk on 'Russia's War In Ukraine: Why The World Should Care', in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Ukraine has requested India for additional medicines and medical equipment, the South Asian country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The request came during the three-day visit to India by Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, when she met the junior foreign minister, Meenakshi Lekhi, a statement from the Indian foreign ministry said.

"The Ukrainian Deputy FM also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies," the statement said.

