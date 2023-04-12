India says Ukraine requesting medicines, medical equipment

Ukraine has requested India for additional medicines and medical equipment, the South Asian country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
The request came during the three-day visit to India by Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, when she met the junior foreign minister, Meenakshi Lekhi, a statement from the Indian foreign ministry said.
Also Read | Ukrainian soldiers dig trenches in case of retreat from Bakhmut
"The Ukrainian Deputy FM also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies," the statement said.
