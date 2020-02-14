Indian visits UAE, kills wife over suspected infidelity

An Indian in the UAE has allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a sharp-edged weapon over suspected infidelity outside her office here, media reports said on Friday.

She was stabbed three times with a knife in the UAE's most populous city, Khaleej Times reported.

The 44-year-old man, who was in Dubai on a visit visa, killed his wife over suspicion that she was cheating on him, the Court of First Instance has heard.

According to public prosecution records, the man, who is standing trial on a premeditated murder charge, went to his wife's workplace in Al Quoz industrial area on September 9 last year.

He and his wife had a heated argument after he confronted the woman's boss over a message he had sent to her, according to the report.

When they went outside the office, his wife told him that he embarrassed her in front of the manager. The man then took out a knife and stabbed her three times, killing her on the spot before fleeing, the report said.

A driver saw the victim's body and alerted the police.

The police said: "The woman was lying lifeless between the cars in the parking lot. She had deep stab wounds in her abdomen and left thigh. The crime weapon was found near her body".

The Indian manager, 32, told the prosecutor that he could not reach the victim on the incident day, the report said.

Public prosecution records show that the man, after committing the crime, took the metro to flee but was arrested later.

The woman is survived by her two daughters in India.

The trial will continue on March 2.