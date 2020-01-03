Iran summons Swiss envoy over Soleimani killing

AFP, Tehran,
A slogan reading in Arabic "Death to America" is painted on the ground in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020, following news of the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards top commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike on his convoy at Baghdad international airport. (AFP photo)

Tehran on Friday summoned an official from the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Iran, to condemn the killing of one of its top commanders, Qasem Soleimani, by American forces.

"Following the assassination of General Soleimani by US forces, the Swiss charge d'affaires was summoned and Iran's serious condemnation was conveyed to him," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted.

"He was told that this is a clear instance of America's state terrorism and America's regime will be fully responsible for its consequences," he added.

