Iran to punish women violating Islamic dress code

Iran's judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code: Report

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday according to the official IRNA news agency

Dubai,
  • Mar 06 2023, 17:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 17:34 ist
The Iranian flag. Credit: Reuters Photo

Women violating the Islamic dress code will be punished, Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday according to the official IRNA news agency.

Following the death of Iranian Kurdish young woman Mahsa Amini by Iran's morality police for flouting the country's strict dress code on September 16, Iran was faced with nationwide protests that represented one of the toughest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979. 

