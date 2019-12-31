Iraq protesters storm US Embassy in Baghdad

AFP reports that protesters in Iraq had breached the outer wall of the US embassy in Iraq, leading security forces to fire tear gas shells and flash bangs to disperse the crowd

  • Dec 31 2019, 16:00pm ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2019, 16:07pm ist
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. (Reuters Photo)

Iraqi protesters breached the outer wall of the high-security US embassy compound on Tuesday, AFP correspondents reported, in anger at weekend air strikes that killed pro-Iran fighters.

US security forces inside the compound fired tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowds, which had ignored calls over megaphones to back away from the embassy.

The demonstrators were protesting US air strikes on Sunday that killed at least 25 fighters from a hard line faction known as Kataeb Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades), which the US has accused of killing a US contractor in a rocket attack.

