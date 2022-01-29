Is 'NeoCov' virus dangerous? All you need to know

A team of scientists in China's Wuhan has warned of a lethal variant called 'NeoCov' detected in bats triggering widespread panic as some reports suggested that it requires only one mutation to infiltrate human cells.

NeoCov is said to carry the mortality rate of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS)-CoV and the high transmission rate of the current SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Scientists have asked people not to panic, saying that reports about the variants are “totally blown out of proportion”. Here’s everything we know so far about the NeoCov virus:

What is the NeoCov virus?

NeoCov, which is told to be the deadlier version of coronavirus, was detected in South Africa some time ago. The Wuhan lab scientists have found the presence of this virus in the bats of South Africa.

Also Read | What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

"Considering the extensive mutations in the RBD regions of the SARS-CoV-2 variants, especially the heavily mutated Omicron variant, these viruses may hold a latent potential to infect humans through further adaptation," the authors of the study added.

The panic set off when the study said that this highly lethal virus has the potential to kill one in every three persons it infects. The researchers have noted that infection with NeoCov could not be cross-neutralised by antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 or MERS-CoV.

Should you worry?

No. In its current form, NeoCov does not infect humans. According to researchers, further mutations of the virus may make it potentially harmful to humans but there are no cases of NeoCov in humans yet.

This preprint study of the Wuhan lab is yet to be peer-reviewed.

What is WHO saying?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), whether NeoCov coronavirus poses a threat to humans requires further study.

The WHO has said that it "works closely" with the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) in order to "monitor and respond to the threat of emerging zoonotic viruses".

(With inputs from agencies.)

Check out the latest videos from DH: