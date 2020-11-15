Israel says two rockets fired from Gaza

AFP, Jerusalem,
  Nov 15 2020, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 09:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two rockets were fired overnight into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or wounded.

One of the rockets activated sirens in the Israeli coastal town of Ashdod, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometres) north of the Gaza Strip.

"Israel's Iron Dome defence system launched interceptors in accordance with standard operating procedures," a statement from the army said.

A military spokeswoman said two rockets had not been intercepted by the anti-missile system.

The rockets came down in uninhabited areas, according to Israeli media, although the army spokeswoman was unable to confirm this.

The strike comes days after the anniversary of the assassination of senior Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu Al-Ata, killed in a strike on his home in Gaza City on November 12 last year.

