Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian in West Bank: Army

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian who had been throwing incendiary bottles in the West Bank on Thursday night, Israel's army said.

"Two suspects who threw incendiary bottles on the tunnel road endangering the lives of drivers were neutralised by soldiers," the Israeli army said in a statement.

"One of them was arrested and the other, who was shot, succumbed to his injuries."

The shooting took place on the tunnel road between the cities of Jerusalem and Hebron, near the Palestinian town of Beit Jala, in the south of the occupied West Bank.

Also Read | Recent Israel-Palestine interactions provide opportunity for resumption of negotiations: India

The Palestinians' official Wafa news agency reported that clashes broke out late Thursday between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during a military operation in Beit Jala.

On September 30, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in several incidents in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians have increased in recent weeks in the West Bank, in particular during Palestinian protests against Israeli settlement.

Also Read | Israeli airstrike kills four in central Syria: Monitor

In May, against the backdrop of tensions in East Jerusalem, Hamas and Israel fought a devastating 11-day conflict, the worst between the two sides in years.

In that bloody escalation, Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 260 Palestinians, including fighters, according to local authorities.

In Israel, rocket fire from the Palestinian territory killed 13 people, including a soldier, according to the police and army.

Though the war ended with an Egypt-brokered ceasefire and a pledge for Qatari aid to ease poverty in the Palestinian enclave, incendiary balloons and occasional border clashes have continued since.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: