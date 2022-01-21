Japan and US to start new '2 plus 2' dialogue for economic issues

The United States and Japan will initiate a new "2 plus 2" dialogue that will cover economic and diplomatic issues, Kyodo reported, citing a Japanese government official.
The agreement is expected to be confirmed during the teleconference summit to be held between US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, the report added.
