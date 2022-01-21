Japan and US to start new dialogue for economic issues

Japan and US to start new '2 plus 2' dialogue for economic issues

The agreement is expected to be confirmed during the teleconference summit

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jan 21 2022, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 08:43 ist
The United States and Japan will initiate a new "2 plus 2" dialogue. Credit: iStock Photo

The United States and Japan will initiate a new "2 plus 2" dialogue that will cover economic and diplomatic issues, Kyodo reported, citing a Japanese government official.

The agreement is expected to be confirmed during the teleconference summit to be held between US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, the report added.

World news
US
United States
Japan

