Japan to declare month-long Covid-19 emergency in Tokyo from January 9

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jan 06 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 15:26 ist
Representative Image.

Japan will declare a month-long emergency in Tokyo and surrounding areas to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases from Saturday until February 7, broadcaster Asahi TV reported.

Japan's capital recorded a record number of daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with at least 1,591 new infections. 

