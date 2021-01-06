Japan to declare month-long Covid-19 emergency in Tokyo from January 9

Japan will declare a month-long emergency in Tokyo and surrounding areas to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases from Saturday until February 7, broadcaster Asahi TV reported.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Japan's capital recorded a record number of daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with at least 1,591 new infections.
Pandemic drives more Indians to illegal mica mines
Rare white tiger born at Nicaragua zoo
Indonesia sea turtles hatch their way out to freedom
Shops, cafes can stay open 24/7. Will they?
Did you know ARR was supposed to compose for 'Sye Raa'?
What makes Bengaluru India's science capital?
What the Republicans might gain if they lose Georgia