'Japan won't join NATO, but local office considered'

Japan won't join NATO, but local office considered: PM Kishida

'I am not aware of any decision made' at NATO regarding the establishment of the office, Kishida told a Wednesday parliament session

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • May 24 2023, 11:19 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 11:19 ist
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Credit: AFP Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said the country had no plans to become a NATO member but acknowledged the security alliance's plan to open a liaison office in Japan.

Kishida's comments came after the Japanese ambassador to the United States earlier this month said that the US-led military pact was planning a Tokyo office, the first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.

"I am not aware of any decision made" at NATO regarding the establishment of the office, Kishida told a Wednesday parliament session, adding his country was not planning to join NATO as a member or semi-member state.

World news
Japan
NATO
Fumio Kishida

