Japan's Suga calls on citizens to spend 'silent New Year' to stop coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens on Friday to spend a "silent" New Year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has been breaking infection records almost on a daily basis.
Suga also announced a fresh package of 270 billion yen ($2.61 billion) for institutions treating coronavirus patients. ($1 = 103.4800 yen)
