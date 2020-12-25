Suga calls on citizens to spend 'silent New Year'

Japan's Suga calls on citizens to spend 'silent New Year' to stop coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 25 2020, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 16:00 ist
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Credit: AFP File Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens on Friday to spend a "silent" New Year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has been breaking infection records almost on a daily basis.

Suga also announced a fresh package of 270 billion yen ($2.61 billion) for institutions treating coronavirus patients. ($1 = 103.4800 yen)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yoshihide Suga
Japan
New Year
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Artists lead efforts to preserve Gaza's old buildings

Artists lead efforts to preserve Gaza's old buildings

5 underrated web series from 2020

5 underrated web series from 2020

Marriage would have been sealed this year: Ranbir

Marriage would have been sealed this year: Ranbir

World celebrates Christmas under the Covid-19 shadow

World celebrates Christmas under the Covid-19 shadow

'Coolie No 1' movie review: A paisa vasool entertainer

'Coolie No 1' movie review: A paisa vasool entertainer

The Lead: Read(s) of the week: Politics and history

The Lead: Read(s) of the week: Politics and history

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

Bengaluru No 3 in light pollution

Bengaluru No 3 in light pollution

Explainer | Post-Brexit trade deal, key points

Explainer | Post-Brexit trade deal, key points

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

 